Ghatagaon: Tarini temple trust board at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district has counted contributions made by devotees through a ‘hundi’ kept at the temple, a report said.

According to sources, the trustees collected 22.6 gm gold, 362.52 gm silver and Rs 7,47,633 from the hundi. The counting operation which started 15 days back concluded Saturday.

Notably, the hundis on the temple premises were opened and donations counted in the presence of Trust Board president Rajendra Patnaik, members Rudra Narayan Mahanta, Ananda Chandra Singh, Nirmal Kumar Mohanty, Dayanidhi Mohanta, Keonjhar endowment inspector Trilochan Nayak and local police.

PNN