Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police official told PTI.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement subsequently.

Chandrasekaran said Tata, a friend, mentor and guide, led by example and had an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation.

Under Tata’s leadership starting in 1991, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass, he added.

Ratan Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and development of society touched the lives of millions and will benefit generations to come, Chandrasekharan added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Tata, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he said on X.

On Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had asserted that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate.

“There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits,” read his last social media message.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Ratan Tata will always be remembered for extending helping hand to the country during humanitarian crises or natural disasters.

“He charted his own path of success through social responsibility,” Pawar said.

