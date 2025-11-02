Ganjam: Police have arrested a primary school teacher in Ganjam district for allegedly misbehaving with a Class V girl student inside the classroom.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Lingaraj Mahankuda of Borigaon village, was a teacher at a local primary school under Humma police outpost in Rambha police limits.

According to reports, the incident occurred Saturday morning when classes were in session.

Taking advantage of a moment when the student was alone, the teacher allegedly gave her a chocolate and behaved inappropriately.

The girl later informed her parents about the incident after returning home. Outraged by the allegation, the parents lodged a complaint with Humma outpost in charge, Sub-Inspector Satyajit Benia.

Police detained the teacher for questioning and registered a case against him before formally arresting him. Confirming the arrest, SI Benia said further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher has denied the allegations levelled against him.