Kendujhar: Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) Monalisa Mohanty sentenced a teacher of a coaching centre to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for raping a 7-year-old student. In addition, the court ordered payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim. In default, the court also awarded an additional one-year term of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the special public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Paikaray, Gautam Mahanta, 38, who runs a coaching centre in Harichandanpur area, raped a 7-year-old student studying in his coaching centre August 2025.

After the family came to know about the incident, a meeting was held in the village. When the accused was questioned there, he allegedly confessed to his guilt.

Later, a written complaint was filed by the victim’s family at the Harichandanpur police station. The police registered a case and arrested the accused. Based on the statements of 15 witnesses and police investigation report and chargesheet, the court convicted the accused Saturday.