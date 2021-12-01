Balasore: Eighty posts of teachers are lying vacant in 24 smarts schools developed under 5T high school transformation scheme in Balasore district.

According to reports, these schools have smart classrooms where students are imparted learning through smart boards and digital medium with an aim to achieve 100 per cent results and higher A1 grades.

However, these smart schools lack adequate number of teachers to teach the students.

The matter came to the fore during a meeting attended by Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Additional Secretary 5T and Amarjit Jena, chief operating officer, Mo School Abhiyan with headmasters of smart high schools, members of school managing committees and members of alumni society of Balasore, Nabarangpur and Cuttack districts, Sunday.

The meeting was held in a virtual mode where the participants stressed on appointment of teachers and night watchmen for proper teaching as well as proper upkeep and security of these smart high schools.

Joining this virtual meeting, Bishnu Charan Sutar, district education officer (DEO), Dharanidhar Patra, nodal officer, Mo School Abhiyan and ADEO, Sandip Kumar Khatua, district coordinator, Mo School Abhiyan assured that the posts of teachers lying vacant in the smart schools will be filled up soon.

The certificate verification of applicants for the posts of PET, Hindi, Sanskrit, PCM, CBZ and Arts teachers have concluded and the vacant posts will be filled up soon.

They also assured that the state government has also drawn up a plan to appoint peons and night watchmen in these schools for maintenance and security purposes.

Reports said that in the first phase, 24 high schools in the district were dedicated to the public as smart schools after they underwent transformation under the 5T initiative.

These schools have smart classrooms, ultramodern computer laboratories, science laboratories, e-libraries, facilities for teaching in digital mode through audio-visual medium and developed playgrounds.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared these high schools as smart schools, November 11. Parents said that only bringing cosmetic changes will not bring good name to these schools but the state government should equally lay stress on quality education by appointing more teachers.

PNN