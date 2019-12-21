Cuttack: The Indian cricket team hit the nets at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Saturday ahead of the third and final One Day International (ODI) against the West Indies, Sunday.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, top order specialist Shreyas Iyer and pacer Navdeep Saini were the first to take to the field at around 10:30 AM Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli soon followed and joined Iyer at the nets. While Dube and Saini bowled against Iyer, Kohli tested his batting acumen against spin with Ravindra Jadeja and a nets bowler bowling at him.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) officials to police personnel, everyone kept themselves on their toes with the preparation.

As many as 80 platoons of police will be in operation inside and outside of the stadium Sunday. A preparation meeting took place Friday by the police department. The checking in front of BCCI box will be more intensive, considering security reasons.

This decision has been taken after complaints are made that some powerful and high-level personalities tried to enter the stadium without special match passes or tickets. On the other hand, police officials are strictly instructed not to use cell phones (mobiles) during the match.

Police DG Abhay had visited the stadium Friday taking a note of security arrangements.

