Events and entertainment will always gush energy through our veins. No matter what! And one company that is duly fulfilling all its chores as a leading entertainment company is Team Innovation. You might already know them for the terrific acts they curate by assembling their years of expertise. But how many companies have you seen doing numerous shows in just 24 hours? Very few!

However, as we said, Team Innovation is a squad of supremely enthusiastic people who go to the ends of the earth to make impossible things possible. And hosting five shows in a single day is only their thing. Yes, you read it right! To be more precise, they have hosted five shows, of which one is international. That is astounding, isn’t it?

The nation went crazy after Team Innovation made this announcement last Friday. Unquestionably, they kick-started July with bashing events. The locations of these acts included Hammerzz (Goa), Di Mora (Pune), Dragon Fly, and Escobar (Mumbai). Team Innovation also did Stebin Ben’s show in Dubai on the same day.

If someone knows how to create a nightlife full of vim and vigour, it’s Team Innovation. Seriously, they haven’t given a single chance to question their proficiency at crafting the best acts. The entertainment company always thrills us with new announcements. Speaking of which, we hope you are aware of their new big cruise event called Cruise Control. Team Innovation has already dropped all the details about this striking cruise party in collaboration with Sunburn festivals.

Besides the top-tier cities of India, this entertainment and event company has expanded its wings to Dubai and Australia as well. Team Innovation was founded by Mohit Bijlani and co-founded by Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain with a motive to bestow unforgettable experiences, and now its name is listed among India’s leading nightlife companies.