New Delhi: Indian software company Tech Mahindra with Microsoft, Thursday announced a strategic collaboration to enable cloud-powered 5G core network modernisation for telecom operators globally.

The 5G core network transformation will help telecom operators to develop 5G core use cases and meet their customers’ growing technological requirements such as — Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), and edge computing.

“Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will work together to help telecom operators simplify and transform their operations in order to build green and secure networks by leveraging the power of cloud technologies,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

As a part of the collaboration, the company said, it will provide Tech Mahindra’s talent expertise, comprehensive solutions, and managed services offerings like “Network Cloudification as a Service” and AIOps to telecom operators for their 5G Core networks.

“Through our collaboration with Tech Mahindra, Microsoft will further help telecos overcome challenges, drive innovation and build green and secured networks that provide seamless experiences by leveraging the power of Microsoft Cloud for Operators,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said, the partnership will further enable them to modernise, optimise, and secure business operations and develop green networks with reduced costs and a faster time to market.

-IANS