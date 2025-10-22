Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding train while attempting to shoot an Instagram reel near a railway track in Odisha’s Puri district, police said Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Biswajit Sahu of Manglaghat area in Puri town, was trying to capture a moving train in the background of his video when the accident occurred Tuesday evening, they said.

A purported video of the incident, recorded on the mobile phone of his friend, has surfaced on social media, police added.

“Biswajit and his friend had gone to Janakadeipur railway overbridge near Chandanpur to shoot a short video for social media. While filming, he was hit by a train and died on the spot,” Puri Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector-in-charge Santosh Bahinipati told PTI.

The other boy, who was recording the video, was also injured in the incident, he said.

“We have registered an unnatural death case and handed over the body to his family member after conducting a post-mortem examination,” Bahinipati told