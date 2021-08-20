Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouds the death of a teenage girl, whose body was found Friday floating in a swimming pool inside a guest house in Raghunathpur locality in the state Capital. Sources disclosed that the girl was the daughter of a professor teaching in the College of Engineering and Technology (CET) here.

The father of the deceased said his daughter was quite studious and had scored 89 per cent in Plus-II 2 examination. The results of the Plus-II exams were recenetly declared by the Council of higher Secondary education.

The father of the girl said that his daughter was suffering from acute depression as she failed to achieve a good result in the OJEE examinations. She had been keeping quiet lately and not interacting with anyone.

Police are now trying to ascertain whether the girl visited the guest house on her own or she had been taken there by someone. A team of police personnel and forensic department officials are already there at the spot. Police are also verifying the call list of the girl and talking to her acquaintances to find out some clues about her mysterious death.