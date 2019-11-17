Jeypore: Two minors, supposedly in love, committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree at Kundraguda village under Borigumma block in Koraput district, Sunday. They were residents of the same village.

A cowherd first saw their bodies hanging from a tree behind the cashew mill. He immediately alerted the villagers who in turn informed the police.

According to sources, the boy had gone out of the house at about 2.00am Sunday when the others were fast asleep. They only got to know about the tragedy when other villagers informed them.

The police on reaching the spot brought down the bodies from the tree and sent them for post-mortem.

While the circumstantial evidence points out that it is a clear case of suicide, the police are probing the case from various angles while awaiting post-mortem report.

As the news broke of the deaths, a pall gloom descended on the village.

PNN