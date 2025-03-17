Patna: The Bihar Assembly witnessed high political drama Monday as Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Yadav, launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

LoP Tejashwi Yadav cited recent incidents in Munger and Araria, where police officers were murdered and the killing of an SSB jawan in Kishanganj, to highlight the growing crime crisis in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav also referred to a chilling crime in Nalanda recently when the body of a young woman was found with 10 nails hammered into her feet and accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of staying silent on such cases.

He stated that criminals were operating fearlessly, while even the police force felt unsafe in Bihar.

“If the police itself is not safe in Bihar, then what is the guarantee of the safety of the general public?” Tejashwi Yadav asked.

There were also protests by RJD MLAs, who created an uproar inside and outside the Assembly.

During his speech, Tejashwi Yadav referenced the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, stating, “60,000 murders and more than 25,000 rape and gang-rape cases have been registered in Bihar over the last two decades under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the BJP IT cell of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and manipulated and morphed photos and videos to defame him.

He stated that he had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell and the state DGP against this.

He warned the public saying, “People need to be vigilant against BJP’s false narratives.”

The Opposition demanded a discussion on law and order under an adjournment motion, but the Assembly Speaker denied their request.

LoP Tejashwi claimed, “The government is shielding criminals and avoiding debate because it has no answers.”

Ashok Choudhary, the Rural Work Department minister defended the Bihar government. He stated that police investigations into the Munger and Araria murder incidents are underway.

He confirmed that CM Nitish Kumar has held a law and order review meeting with officials and compared crime in Bihar with the Lalu-Rabri governments.

“During the Lalu-Rabri regime, organised crime was rampant, and leaders close to the ruling party were involved, but under Nitish Kumar’s rule, no one can claim that any leader of the JD(U) is directly involved in crime,” Chaudhary said.

IANS