Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, who is facing legal action from actor Akkineni Nagarjuna over alleged defamatory remarks against his family, expressed regret and withdrew her statements Wednesday.

The Minister of Forest, who stirred up controversy with her comments in October 2024, made the announcement after Nagarjuna filed a criminal defamation complaint in a local court.

The complaint accused Surekha of making defamatory statements against Nagarjuna and his family, as her comments involved his son Naga Chaitanya.

The court had earlier recorded the statement of Nagarjuna and others.

In a post on ‘X’, Surekha said her comments are not intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members.

She withdrew her remarks in the wake of sharp reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.

“I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same,” she added.

I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression… — Konda Surekha (@iamkondasurekha) November 11, 2025