Hyderabad: Loopholes in the Juvenile Justice Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have resulted in the alleged rapists getting bail in the Jubilee Hills minor girl gangrape case, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said Friday on Twitter. Rama Rao also slammed the release of the 11 persons who had been sentenced to life after being convicted in the Bilkis Bano case.

“Loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on bail in the Jubilee Hills rape case. That’s why I am demanding that these Acts be amended so no rapist gets bail and when convicted remains in jail till death,” Rao said in his post.

The Minister had earlier in a tweet asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

KTR, as he is also called hit out at the allegations of inaction by the Telangana government in the Jubilee Hills minor rape case. In another tweet, he said the rapists were arrested swiftly and jailed.

“To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what #Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad. The rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law,” Rao said in another tweet.

A teenager, who visited a pub here for a day-time party May 28, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after an 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with law) had offered to drop her home. Subsequently, the accused and the CCLs were nabbed by the city police. All the six accused in the case are currently out on bail.