Well, all relationships don’t have a happy ending as shown in movies and televisions. Many people drift apart after being in relationships for years. But, for some of our small screen actors, their failed first relationships did not discourage them from finding a partner again.

They were lucky enough to fall in love again, and are now in a blissful relationship with their current spouses- hopefully till death does them apart.

Yuvika Choudhary: ‘Partners — Trouble Ho Gayi Double’ actor Vipul Roy was in a serious relationship with Yuvika for more than 10 years. However, the two called it quits over reasons best known to them. Later, Yuvika found her love in Bigg Boss 9 fame Prince Narula. The two got hitched recently and are part of Nach Baliye 9.

Raghu Ram: Roadies fame Raghu Ram got hitched to Natalie Di Luccio in a lavish wedding in Goa. For the uninitiated, Raghu got separated to Sugandha Garg after a troubled marriage.

Karan Kundra: Sparks started to fly between Karan and Kritika Kamra when they began chipping away at their TV show, Kitni Mohabbat Hai. However, they separated later because of their bustling work life. Meanwhile, Karan is going strong with Anusha Dandekar, Kritika is supposed to be dating a businessperson Uday Singh Gauri.

Rannvijay Singha: Roadies winner and host Rannvijay Singha’s relationship with fellow VJ and fashionista Anusha Dandekar was quite discussed. Their romance even made many swoon when they were seen together. However they as well, couldn’t endure the trial of time. Ranvijay proceeded onward, discovering love in London-based, Priyanka Vohra, who he met through regular companions. Sparkles flew and they got hitched in the year 2014 in Kenya. Together, they are parents to child young lady Kainaat, who was born in 2017. Anusha, as well, discovered love again in fellow TV entertainer Karan Kundra. They host the reality show, Love School together.

PNN