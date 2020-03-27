Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The actor made the announcement through a video message Friday.

“The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this people like doctors, nurses, military, policemen and many other sectors have done great contribution to our society,” he says in the video.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala .

I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . #stayhome pic.twitter.com/IeuRGa3ObI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2020

Drawing inspiration from them, he would also like to do his bit.

“With all humility, I would like to announce Rs 1.25 crore to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala,” he says.

He also appealed to the public to maintain hygiene and practice isolation.

This comes a day after his uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan and Allu’s cousin Ram Charan announced donations to the government’s relief fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are other Telugu superstars who have contributed for the cause.