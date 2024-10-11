Johannesburg: South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the side’s upcoming first Test against Bangladesh after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has added all-rounder Dewald Brevis and pacer Lungi Ngidi to the Test squad. While Brevis has been added as a cover, Ngidi is a replacement for injured pacer Nandre Burger, who will miss the tour due to a lumbar stress fracture and will begin his rehabilitation with the CSA and Western Province medical teams.

Bavuma was ruled out of South Africa’s third ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi due to a soft tissue injury on his left elbow, after landing on it while making his ground at the non-striker’s end in the 12th over of South Africa’s innings.

CSA said in its statement that Bavuma will travel with the South Africa squad to Dhaka Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test at Chattogram starting October 29.

Aiden Markram will captain South Africa in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, starting October 21.

On the other hand, Brevis earned his maiden Test call-up after representing South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month, where he scored 49 and 74 in the second four-day match at Benoni, which the hosts lost.

Brevis, who represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, played two T20Is for South Africa in 2023 and has 12 first-class appearances so far. The South Africa Test squad will convene for a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from October 12-14.

South Africa Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram (first skipper Test), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wk) and Kyle Verreynne (wk).