Nashville (US): A gunman killed two people and wounded three others in a series of shootings and car-jackings here Sunday. The drama ended with a high-speed chase as the gunman fled police. He ultimately wrecked the car he stole and killed himself. The hostage he had taken miraculously survived, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

The string of crimes began Sunday morning along Inter-state 24 near Beechgrove. Dangelo Dorsey, 29, opened fire inside a moving vehicle, killing one person and wounding another, TBI Director David Rausch said in a news release.

Dorsey of St Louis got out of the vehicle as traffic came to a halt on the inte-rstate, shooting a driver in the hand as he attempted to carjack her vehicle. Then he shot a nearby truck driver in the face, Rausch said.

Dorsey then car-jacked a man and woman. He forced them to drive him to their home in Morrison. While there, Dorsey allegedly stole two of their guns, swapped vehicles and forced the man and woman to go with him.

At some point, authorities said, Dorsey fatally shot the man and forced his body out of the vehicle along I-24 near Manchester. He then drove off with the woman still inside the car.

Officials then located the SUV and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 100 mph (161 kph). The SUV crashed and flipped, Rausch said.

“At that point, Dorsey took his own life,” Rausch stated. “The female hostage was safely recovered. The investigation is ongoing,” Rausch informed. “I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the innocent lives that have been impacted by today’s set of events,” he added.