Chandbali: A 30-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train near a level crossing in Bhadrak district early Monday, prompting a rail blockade by villagers demanding compensation.

The deceased, identified as Shashikant Behera, son of Surendra Behera of Balasahi village under Jashipur panchayat in Chandbali block and the only earning member of his family, according to police.

Sources said Behera was on the way to his farmland around 4am when he attempted to cross the railway track near the Balasahi level crossing. He was hit by a train travelling from Bhadrak toward Dhamara and died on the spot.

Following the incident, his kin along with other residents, sat on the railway track, demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for the victim’s family and the deployment of a guard at the level crossing.

PNN