Nayagarh: Allegations of medical negligence and bribery triggered public outrage in Nayagarh following the death of a pregnant woman late Saturday night at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

The deceased, Mamata Swain, 26, from Balugaon in Nayagarh block, was admitted to the DHH’s maternity ward after experiencing labour around 8pm Saturday.

Her husband, Sanjay Kumar Nayak—a BJP youth leader—alleged that the on-duty obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Rabindra Nath Sahu, demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to perform a caesarean section.

According to Nayak, after he refused to pay the bribe, no medical procedure was conducted, nor was his wife referred to another hospital for treatment. He further claimed that Dr Sahu spent the night in an air-conditioned room and did not attend to his wife, despite repeated calls. Nayak said he had gone back to the village to arrange the money, but by the time he returned to the hospital at around 3:40am, his wife had died. The doctor reportedly declared her dead at that time.

The alleged inaction and misconduct led to widespread protests Sunday at the DHH, with demonstrators demanding the arrest of the doctor. Leaders and supporters from all major political parties—including the BJP, Congress, and BJD— joined the protest along with local residents.

As tensions escalated, Nayagarh Additional Superintendent of Police Sanatan Kalo, SDPO Jyoti Samantaray, Nayagarh Town IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, and hospital superintendent Dr P.C. Sahu arrived at the site to pacify the protesters. However, the situation remained volatile. Two platoons of police were deployed, along with DSPs and IICs from multiple police stations, to bring the situation under control.

In response to the allegations, Dr Sahu was transferred from the district hospital to the Bhapur community health centre. A three-member medical inquiry team led by Dr Abhisak Panda from Khandapada, and including doctors from Ranpur and Pandusara health centres, conducted an investigation. Their report has been submitted to police. A separate departmental probe is also underway, and findings will be sent to the state government.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Dr Sushanta Kumar Das, confirmed that preparations have been made to send the deceased’s viscera samples to Chennai for forensic examination. The body has since been handed over to the family.

“This tragic incident and the refusal of timely medical treatment resulted in the loss of not only my wife but also our unborn child,” said Nayak.

