Balasore: Tension prevailed Monday on the Dubulagadi-Rangamatia road under Kasafal Marine police limits in Balasore Sadar block following the alleged dumping of beef.

In protest, residents, along with Bajrang Dal members, staged a road blockade by burning tyres. The agitators demanded strict action against those responsible.

Basta SDPO Manas Deo and Marine police station IIC Rashmirekha Mahalik reached the spot with police and tried to pacify the protesters while an investigation is underway.

According to reports, miscreants allegedly dumped beef on the road late Sunday night. A severed cow head was also found in a sack at the spot.

Police have detained one person in connection with the incident. Local villagers have demanded the arrest of all those involved in the illegal transport of beef and sought stringent action. Police have been deployed at the site.