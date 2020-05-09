Chhatrapur: Tension mounted in Arjyapalli area under Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district late Thursday night when officials tried to lodge Surat returnees at a quarantine centre. Some non-resident Odia workers arrived there in a bus.

Panicked over fear of infection, locals opposed the returnees. They pelted stones and bottles at police personnel. As tension prevailed in the area for hours, police resorted to lathi charge on the angry people.

SP Brajesh Kumar Ray rushed to the spot and held talks with some senior citizens and brought situation under control.

BDO Ambika Prasad Das said he was not aware of how many returnees were in the bus.

”The Surat returnees were lodged in the quarantine centres of their respective areas,” the BDO added.

PNN