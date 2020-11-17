Angul: Tension prevailed at the smelter plant of Nalco in Angul district following the death of a 42-year-old worker, Tuesday. Notably, the worker died after falling from around 90 feet off a building in the premises.



The deceased has been identified as Akshay Dehuri of Tulasipal village.

Angry workers staged a demonstration in front of the plant demanding compensation to the deceased’s family.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 10 am when Akshay was laying asbestos sheets on a building of RPO Civil Department of the smelter plant. As he lost his balance while laying the asbestos sheets he fell from the 90 feet above building.

Later the deceased’s family members, workers, Nalco Thika Mazdoor Sangha president Babuli Sethi and Nalco Nirman Mazdoor Sangha vice-president Prasanna Mohanty also took part in the demonstration demanding maximum compensation.

PNN