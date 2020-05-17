Rourkela: Tension prevailed after residents at Power House Road in the Steel City staged protests over barricading their area which is close to the containment zone in the city, Saturday.

The residents rushed to the spot and questioned the officials on their wisdom behind barricading the Power House Road which is a buffers zone even though no one has been identified as corona positive in their area. They relented after an official talked to residents and made them understand the need for barricading in view of the threat from the containment zone

Sources said the Power House Road is in close proximity of a containment zone in the city. The residents claimed that it would be difficult for the people to step out of their houses after barricading which if not addressed might snowball into a major law and order situation.

They alleged that the move is aimed at showing undue favour to specific persons at the cost of others while the civic authorities are not barricading the areas required to be sealed but doing their area with an aim to give relaxations to some traders and businessmen. They claimed that extending the barricades has put people in a tight spot despite their area remaining free from coronavirus.

PNN