Bolangir: Tensions flared up in Bolangir town after a roadside vegetable seller became senseless after being beaten up by a municipality officer Monday.

The beaten-up vegetable seller has been identified as Rajesh Meher, a resident of Chandanbhati village. Four other vegetable sellers also suffered the ire of the officer.

According to a source, some municipality officers and policemen were patrolling the area to see if COVID-19 rules were violated. Seeing some vegetable sellers sitting by the roadside, the officers asked them to shift to a different location.

Upon this, a heated argument ensued between the officials and the sellers. An official lost his cool and allegedly slapped five of them. Upon getting a slap, Rajesh lost his sense.

Seeing him lying unconscious, the officer in question made himself scarce. The incident triggered tension among the vegetable sellers. They lodged a report at the town police station. The agitating green grocers threatened that they would gherao the municipality office if no action is taken against the officer. They also took the matter up with MLA Narasingha Mishra. Later, Mishra held a discussion with the police and pacified the vegetable sellers, assuring them justice.

