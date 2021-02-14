New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has reacted sharply to the arrest of Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru, for her alleged involvement in sharing the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmers’ protests.

Tharoor shared a picture of disgraced J&K DSP Davinder Singh who is out on bail, saying, “Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on the anniversary of Pulwama attack? You have the answer in this pair of headlines,” as he shared the news of arrest of the climate activist.

Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the ‘Friday for Future’ campaign and allegedly edited the ‘toolkit’ and forwarded it on social media. She was picked up from her house in Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the “creators” of the ‘toolkit’, which was later shared by global climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to the police, the unfolding of events during the farmers’ protest on January 26, including the violence at the Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the ‘action plan’ detailed in the ‘toolkit’.

The police said that the intention of the creators appeared to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the central government and aimed at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.