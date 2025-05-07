Balasore: The wife of Pahalgam attack victim Prashant Satpathy thanked the Centre for taking action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, stating that terrorists would now understand the value of a human life.

Priyadarshini lost her husband in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

“I am elated and thank the government for taking such a bold step. Army personnel had assured me near the body of my husband that action would be taken, and that has happened today,” she told reporters at her house in Ishani village in Balasore district.

“I am elated because the terrorists will now understand the value of a human life and how precious it is. The sacrifice of my husband has not gone in vain,” she added.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. The strike was codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Priyadarshini said the terrorists erased ‘sindoor’ from the foreheads of many women, and they were rightly punished.

“My husband will not return, but such an attack should not happen again anywhere in the world,” she said.

Priyadarshini said she was confident that the government would act, but was unsure about its timing.

“Terrorism should be completely rooted out, not from India alone, but from across the world. People on this planet should live without fear,” she said.

Priyadarshini said the fight against terrorism should continue till the end.

“Human life must be valued and respected. I know I cannot be happy all my life, but no one should face this situation,” she said.

