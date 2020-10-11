Dubai: An unbeaten 85-run stand for the sixth wicket between Rahul Tewatia (45 not out) and Riyan Parag (42 not out) helped Rajasthan Royals secure a memorable five-wicket win against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium Sunday.

Chasing a target of 159, RR were tottering at 78/5 at the start of the 13th over after which the pair turned it around for the 2008 IPL champions. The match mark’s a run of defeats for RR that extended to four matches before Sunday’s fixture.

Tewatia and Parag capitalised in the death overs after steadying the ship for RR. They smashed 69 runs in the last five overs with Riyan Parag hitting a six off the penultimate ball of the last over to win it for his team.

Earlier, disciplined bowling from Rajasthan Royals kept SunRisers Hyderabad in check, restricting them to 158/4 wickets.

Brief scores: SRH 158/4 wkts in 20 overs (David Warner 48, Manish Pandey 54, Jofra Archer 1/25) lost to RR 163/5 wkts in 20 overs (Rahul Tewatia 45 not out, Riyan Parag 42 not out; Rashid Khan 2/25) by 5 wkts.

