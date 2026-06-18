Bhubaneswar: Acknowledging errors in school textbooks, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director said mistakes had occurred this year and assured they would not be repeated in future editions Thursday.

District education officers have been informed about corrective measures. Teachers have been asked to rectify errors in books.

According to SCERT, revised textbooks to be printed for academic year 2027-28 will be free from such mistakes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday held a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan to review discrepancies found in government school textbooks.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officials from various departments joined the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed authorities to take immediate steps to address the issue. He also ordered formation of a three-member committee headed by Development Commissioner to identify officials or agencies responsible for errors.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days. Based on findings, strict action will be taken against those found responsible, chief minister said.