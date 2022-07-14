Mumbai: The Internet Movie Database, better known as IMDb, has released its list of Top 10 most popular Indian films and web series of the first half of 2022, with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and the MX Player web series, Campus Diaries, topping it in their respective categories.

Rather than base its rankings on box-office collections, small statistical samplings, or reviews from professional critics, IMDb draws on IMDbPro data on page views of IMDb users in India.

In the movies list, The Kashmir Files, the surprise hit of the year, is followed by the epic period dramas from the South, the Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 and S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, in the second and third spots.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shares the fourth position with the Tamil action thriller Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Faahad Faasil. The other movies in the list are the Amitabh Bachchan-led Jhund, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34, the Disney+ Hotstar film A Thursday, featuring Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia in principal roles, and the Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, ‘Hridayam’ with Pranav Mohanlal.

Among web series, Campus Diaries is followed by Tigmanshu Dhulia’s The Great Indian Murder, which is based on Vikas Swarup’s best-selling novel Six Suspects. Rocket Boys, which tells the story of India’s space pioneers Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, is at No. 3 on the list.

Panchayat, Human, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Apharan, Escaype Live, ‘Mai’ and The Fame Game also find a place in the list.