BHUBANESWAR: To showcase the cultural influence of Odisha on South East Asia, a photography exhibition titled ‘The Pride and Glory of Baliyatra’ was held at the regional centre of Lalit Kala Akademi here Monday.

Organised by Resource Indica: Roots and Revelations in collaboration with Odisha tourism, the event hosted Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Odisha Minister of Tourism and Odia Language, Literature and Culture as the chief guest and Indonesian ambassador Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro as the Guest of Honor. Commissioner–cum–Secretary, Tourism Department Vishal Kumar Dev too graced the occasion.

Addressing the visitors, Panigrahi said, “Bali Yatra is a custom that is continuing from time immemorial. It has a great relation with Bali where Odia businessmen used to do business with ease. This pictorial exhibition is a representation of Odisha’s relation with South-East Asian countries.”

Vishal Dev said, “It is important to hold exhibitions where we can see similarities between Odisha and South East Asian countries. From architecture to culture, one can clearly see the influence of Kaligan culture in those regions.”

Ambassador Suryodipuro said, “There is a long history of cultural influence of Odisha on Indonesia as well as other South East Asian countries. The relationship between India and Indonesia will grow through Baliyatra and today’s celebration. It’s a celebration of optimism, trade and cultural exchange. Each picture in this exhibition has a story to tell.”

The two-day exhibition was presented by Sudip Sen Director from Resource India: Roots and revelations and his team after much research on the subject and many visits to all the countries in South East Asia.

Interacting with Orissa POST Sen said, “Earlier, it used to be a crowded fair, but now time has changed and I thought why not add some weightage to this wonderful celebration of Bali Yatra. Therefore, I have organized this two day pictorial exhibition for people to realize their lost glory.”

A special coffee table book was inaugurated at the event. A special screening of a documentary film directed by Sudip Sen rekindled the good old spirit of adventure and enterprise that took the goodwill of Kalinga to places.

