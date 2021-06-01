Paris: Naomi Osaka withdrew Monday from the French Open and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition. It is a dramatic turn of events for the four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. She said she experiences ‘huge waves of anxiety’ before speaking to the media. She also revealed she has ‘suffered long bouts of depression’ on this issue.

Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to this agency that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out. She did so just before her second-round match at the clay court tournament here.

The stunning move came a day after Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match news conference. She did so after her first round victory at the tournament. She also was threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with possible additional punishment, including disqualification or suspension, if she continued with her intention. Osaka revealed last week on Twitter – to not ‘do any press during Roland Garros’.

See Naomi Osaka’s full letter: https://twitter.com/naomiosaka/status/1399422304854188037

Osaka framed the matter as a mental health issue. She said that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions, more so after a loss.

“First and foremost we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland Garros is unfortunate,” French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton said Monday. “We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery. And we look forward to having Naomi in our tournament next year, Moretton added.

In Monday’s post, Osaka spoke about dealing with depression since the 2018 US Open. She won the tournament by beating Serena Williams in a final filled with controversy.

“I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly,” Osaka wrote. She explained that speaking with the media makes her anxious.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw. It will help everyone get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” Osaka wrote.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted. Anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones. It helps dull my social anxiety… I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media,” she further said.

Williams was asked Monday about Osaka after winning her opening match. “I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like. I’ve been in those positions,” Williams said.

“We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick; other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to, in the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say. I think she’s doing the best that she can,” Williams added.

Osaka has never been past the third round on the French Open’s red clay. It takes seven victories to win a Grand Slam title, which she has done four times at hard-court tournaments. They are the US Open in 2018 and 2020; the Australian Open in 2019 and this February.

“Here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences,” she wrote.

Tennis players are required to attend news conferences if requested to do so. The maximum fine of $20,000 is not a big deal to Osaka, the world’s highest-earning female athlete. Her earnings run into tens millions of dollars through endorsements.

Other players, notably 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty, have said they respect Osaka’s right to take a stance. They however, explained that they consider speaking to reporters as part of the job.

After Osaka’s post Monday, several athletes in tennis and other sports tweeted their support.

Martina Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, wrote: “I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be okay. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!”