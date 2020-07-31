Mumbai: Kizie Basu’s (Sanjana Sanghi) reel life mother could not just watch Dil Bechara. It is a film very close to the heart of the Kizie Basu’s mother. Yet Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee has said she could not bring herself to watch the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, despite being a part of the cast.

“Honestly, I couldn’t watch the film. Before the countdown began, we were excited. I had not watched the entire film before its release. We shot in sync sound, so I did not watch it for dubbing either. So, I waited for the Friday (July 24) to watch the film,” recalled Swastika. However, when the moment arrived Swastika simply could not bring herself to sit and watch Dil Bechara.

‘Emotionally too heavy’

“Emotionally it was too heavy for me to deal with, after the sudden demise of Sushant. I called all my family members and said that we will watch the film together. We were on call, checking with each other on if the popcorn is ready, who was having tea or coffee – you know that madness. We really wanted to celebrate the film and remember Sushant happily.

The clock ticked 7.30pm and the film started. At that moment, when the black and white picture of Sushant appears, with his vivid smile, holding his guitar, and his words as a quote, I just choked up. I couldn’t watch the film, I just couldn’t. I wasn’t an audience, I was a part of the film. I knew him, he was my co-actor. It was tough,” Swastika added.

Reaction of Swastika’s family

Swastika also shared how her family members had reacted to the movie. “My daughter called me and I never heard her sounding so low. She just said ‘momma, I watched the film, Mini (my sister) cried so much, her face and eyes are red. I don’t think she will call you, we are so emotional momma’,” Swastika stated.

“Later, my sister dropped me a message. She said ‘you were good but can’t really talk and discuss the film right now… overwhelmed’. It was like that, the reality of the absence of Sushant was hitting us hard,” added the Bengali actress.

Is she happy with the public reaction to the film? “It is a mixed feeling, because the film has been received well. But I so wish that Sushant was here to celebrate. A part of me is broken,” Swastika signed off.

Agencies