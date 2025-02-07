As February begins, love is in the air, and couples across the world gear up to celebrate the most romantic time of the year—Valentine’s Week. Starting February 7 and culminating with Valentine’s Day February 14, each day carries its own significance, making the celebration of love an extended affair.

February 7: Rose Day

The week begins with Rose Day, a time when people express their feelings with flowers. Red roses symbolise deep love, while yellow represents friendship and white signifies peace. Florists see a surge in demand, with couples exchanging bouquets as a token of affection.

February 8: Propose Day

As the name suggests, Propose Day is all about making heartfelt confessions. Whether it’s a grand proposal or an intimate moment, this day sees people take the next step in their relationships. Social media often buzzes with creative proposals, engagement announcements, and heartwarming love stories.

February 9: Chocolate Day

Nothing sweetens love like chocolate. On this day, couples exchange chocolates as a symbol of their growing bond. From handmade assortments to luxurious brands, gifting chocolates remains a cherished tradition.

February 10: Teddy Day

Teddy Day brings a touch of nostalgia and comfort as people gift stuffed toys to their loved ones. Soft and cuddly, teddies symbolise warmth and affection, making them a popular choice for romantic gestures.

February 11: Promise Day

Love is not just about grand gestures but also about commitments. Promise Day encourages couples to make meaningful promises to each other—whether it’s about loyalty, support or a lifetime of togetherness.

February 12: Hug Day

A simple hug has the power to express emotions that words often fail to convey. Hug Day is a reminder of the importance of warmth in relationships. Whether it’s a tight embrace from a partner, friend, or family member, this day is all about spreading love.

February 13: Kiss Day

A kiss is often seen as the purest expression of love and affection. Kiss Day celebrates closeness between couples, reinforcing the emotional and physical connection they share.

February 14: Valentine’s Day

The week culminates in the grand celebration of love — Valentine’s Day. Couples exchange gifts, plan romantic dates and express their love in countless ways. Restaurants, cafes, and event spaces are filled with lovebirds making the most of this special occasion.

As the world embraces love in all its forms, Valentine’s Week continues to be a much-anticipated time. Valentine’s Week is all about cherishing the special connections in your life.

PNN & Agencies