Khurda: Sukant Bhoi and his brother Pabitra from Kaimatia village under Jatani block in Khurda district have become the toast of social media for their unique ability to make music.

In a Facebook post, that has since gone viral, Sukant can be seen singing a Hindi song while his younger brother Pabitra produces sounds of musical instruments from his mouth.

The post has been liked by thousands of netizens and the brothers have been flooded with good wishes.

Sukant owns a tailoring shop in the village. Pabitra studies in Class X. Due to COVID-19, Pabitra’s school has been closed, but online classes are going on. Despite not having a smartphone, Pabitra keeps pace with the syllabus on his own.

When asked how this all happened, Sukant says he had a penchant for learning singing since his childhood days. “I could not learn music institutionally owing to financial issues. However, whenever I get any leisure time, I go to our village riverbed or mango orchard and I sing to my heart’s content,” he says.

“One day I noticed Pabitra making sounds of various musical instruments from his mouth. Then an idea struck us. We recorded a Hindi song and posted it on social media. To our surprise, people liked our post. This encouraged us to post more such videos,” he added.

Asked about his extraordinary talent for producing sounds of various musical instruments from mouth, Pabitra said, “Unlike my brother, I have an inclination towards music. I still remember how I would play drums with earthen pots and metal utensils. Then I tried producing sounds with my mouth and by beating my chest with palms. And, it has become a habit,” Pabitra said.

Local people have wished best for these two siblings. “Their talents should not get lost in the village itself. We wish for their talents to go beyond the village boundary and entertain people,” a local man said.

PNN