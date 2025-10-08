There are many stories in the world so unique that they leave the listener stunned. One such story is from Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where a glass hasn’t been washed for the past 50 years. The reason is former U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. In 1967, Jacqueline stayed at Cambodia’s famous Hotel Le Royal, where she drank from that very glass. The hotel manager has preserved it in its original state in her memory.

Jacqueline Kennedy travelled to Southeast Asia in 1967, visiting Cambodia. The visit was important, as the country was politically unstable at the time. She stayed for a few days at Hotel Le Royal, which remains renowned for its historical heritage. It is said that during her stay, she drank a special cocktail that the hotel bartender had prepared especially for her.

The hotel staff has preserved the glass with utmost care. The hotel has been renovated several times over the past five decades, but the glass has never been touched. It attracts many tourists and journalists who seek special permission to view it. The glass remains housed in a transparent display case.

Jacqueline Kennedy was not only a revered American figure but also a symbol of fashion, elegance, and diplomacy. Her visit to Cambodia is still a source of pride. According to a CNN report, Jacqueline’s visit helped shape relations between Cambodia and Western countries. Perhaps this is why Hotel Le Royal still cherishes her memory with such respect.