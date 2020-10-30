Bhubaneswar: There are cases of re-infection of COVID-19 in Odisha, informed the director of Institute of Life Science (ILS) Ajay Parida Friday.

Parida said that the re-infection cases in Odisha are next to nothing but analysis is underway to find out why a positive patient gets re-infected after their recovery.

ILS had conducted some samples and three to four samples came out to be re-infected by coronavirus.

There is every possibility of a second wave of COVID-19. So people should never take the virus for granted, said Parida, adding that, “The winter season has already set in. This season helps spread the virus. For the last couple of days, the number of per day positive cases has been hovering around 1,500. But if people start taking the virus lightly during this winter season, the spike will be inevitable.”

It was feared that there would be a surge during the recently ended Durga puja period. But that did not happen. It is only because of people’s cooperation and such cooperation is required in the days ahead, he added.

Notably, Odisha Friday reported 1,547 fresh cases of CIOVID-19, taking the tally to 2,88,646. The virus has so far claimed 1,308 lives in the state.

PNN