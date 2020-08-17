New Delhi: Good news for job aspirants in these trouble coronavirus time. There has been a significant rebound in hiring following the easing of lockdown restrictions. From early-April to end-June recruitment in India has increased by 35 percentage points, a report has said.

LinkedIn’s latest ‘Labour Market Update’, a monthly update on hiring trends and insights has given the update. It however clarified though there has been a significant hiring rebound the pace of these gains is expected to slow down. This is because of the continued economic uncertainty.

As per the data, in India, hiring declines reached a low of (-) 50 per cent year-on-year in April. Then it started to slowly recover. The hiring sentiment stood at (-) 15 per cent year-on-year as of the end of June.

“As risks of second-wave of infections emerge, some states have imposed lockdown measures again. Given this uncertainty, the recovery is expected to remain fairly flat in the coming weeks,” the report stated.

Data also suggested that the gap between hires for males and females has narrowed. It has decreased from about 40 percentage points in February to around 30 percentage points in June.

The competition for jobs has also doubled compared to six months ago. The average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn has increased from around 90 in January 2020, to 180 in June 2020.

The Labour Market Update also highlighted the roles that are in demand at present. They are also expected to remain relevant in the near future. The top five in-demand jobs are Software Engineer, Business Development Manager, Sales Manager, Business Analyst and Content Writer.

“These roles have the greatest number of job openings on LinkedIn. These sectors have seen steady growth over the past four years, pay a liveable wage, and require skills that can be learned online,” it said.

The top five in-demand skills are JavaScript, SQL, sales management, team leadership and recruiting.