Even though you have film industry background, it is not sure that you will taste success. There are number of examples of successful mothers and their flop daughters in Hindi film industry.

Check out some of these:

Pratibha Sinha

Famous actress Mala Sinha whose birthday was yesterday aged 83. Mala Sinha has given many superhit films in her time. These days, Mala is forced to live a life in oblivion. This is because of her daughter’s (Pratibha Sinha) flop film career. None of the films of Pratibha Sinha rocked the box office.

Pratibha started her film journey in 1992, but her films went flat at the box office. After which she quit films in 2000.

Tanisha Mukerji

Tanuja used to be popular in late 60s and early 70s while her younger daughter Tanisha failed to get recognition. The elder daughter Kajol illuminated her mother’s name but Tanisha’s career never took off.

Esha Deol

Dream girl Hema Malini was a top actress in her time. She has been praised by critics for her dancing and acting. But, except few, most of the films of Esha were flops. She was although part of few commercial successes like Dhoom (2004) and No Entry (2005). She made her comeback in Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011).

Riya Sen

Moon Moon Sen was known for her boldness in Bengali and Hindi films. Daughter Riya Sen tried hard to create a bold image for herself but could not sustain.

Sasha Agha

Sasha Agha, the daughter of Salma Agha, made her debut in the Hindi film Aurangzeb with a bang but after that her name was not even heard.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is remembered for none other than Rang De Basanti, Dil Maange. She was also not as hit as her mother Sharmila Tagore.

Twinkle Khanna

Dimple Kapadia was recognised as national sex symbol and was the leading lady in the 1980s. Many of her films were hits but nothing like this happened with her daughters —Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Siblings failed to recreate the same magic on screen like their mother.