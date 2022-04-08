New Delhi: While everyone wishes to have an ideal body weight and a healthy body, it is one of the tasks that require the most practice. To establish a base for ideal body weight, one must successfully maintain a healthy, calorie-controlled diet combined with adequate physical activity which should be followed on a consistent basis.

Additionally, to ensure a strong immunity, a healthy lifestyle, and an ideal weight, one must make permanent changes in the day to day eating and health habits. These things are pivotal because they can determine the choices we will make for our body and these choices can then decide the path for our ideal body weight.

These three yet noteworthy lifestyle changes can leave a lasting impact on our body weight and health in general:

Healthy Eating



While it is no secret that eating healthy is the first step toward a healthy lifestyle, it is even one of the most crucial ones as well. To ensure consistency in weight management, one needs to follow an eating pattern that can promote weight maintenance while allowing for appetite satisfaction.

One way is to make sure that you can lower your calorie intake and keep a check on your food consumption. By using a food journal or food activity app, one can monitor each item that’s consumed. Additionally, one must ensure to eat more nutrient based foods — fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Moreover, one must abstain from unhealthy snacking or binge eating by keeping portion control. By striving for variety in nutritious food items, one can achieve their goals without giving up their favourite foods.

Activeness



The secret behind regular exercise is that it not only allows for calorie restriction, but it can also even help give one a weight-loss and weight management edge. By helping one burn off the excess calories, staying active via regular exercise is the best lifestyle change one can adopt.

It also offers numerous health benefits, including boosting your mood, strengthening your cardiovascular system and reducing your blood pressure. It is proven that to maintain weight loss over the long term, one needs to get regular physical activity.

One can make a small lifestyle change through steady aerobic exercise – such as brisk walking – for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Additionally, one can even join pilates, take online dance classes or practice HIIT workouts. Similarly, one can be clever in getting more steps in by making several trips up and down stairs instead of using the elevator, or parking at the far end of the lot when shopping.

One must always think about ways to increase physical activity throughout the day even if one can’t fit in formal exercise on a given day.

Positivity



To make sure that one remains healthy and maintains the ideal weight, one must incorporate a perspective of positivity and self-care. It’s not enough to just eat healthy foods and exercise, to ensure long-term and successful weight management, one has to go above and beyond. By combining a positive outlook with the right habits, one can make these a way of life to implement the required lifestyle changes.

Firstly, one must realise their body requirements and then set a goal for themselves. Instead of being hard, one must gradually change habits and attitudes to make them move in the correct direction.

Also, one must keep a track of their progress and move beyond any setbacks that may come in the way. In face of no immediate results, one must consistently ensure to stick to a healthy lifestyle and habits to witness the results that they want.

IANS