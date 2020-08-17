Balasore: The Balasore district administration announced Udaypur and Shahbajipur villages of Shahbajipur panchayat under Bhograi tehsil as containment zones for ten days starting August 17 noon.

In an order, district collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said Udaypur and Shahbajipur villages reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases. So measures for active contact tracing will be undertaken in the two villages. To facilitate this, the villages have been declared as containment zone.

The order mentions it that vehicular movement of public transport and personal movement will be stopped.

All the residents have been asked to remain inside. All the business establishments of whatever nature will also remain closed. There will be teams formed by the block administration to supply necessary commodities like medicine and grocery items.

Similarly, all the government and private institutions within the containment zone will also remain closed.

The containment will continue for ten days effective from 12 noon, August 17 to 12 noon, August 27.

