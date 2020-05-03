Loisingha: Two young men who recently returned from coronavirus affected areas in Jharsuguda district chose to stay in a hut to spend their 14-day quarantine period over the panchayat quarantine centre here in Bolangir district.

These two men belong to a village near Loisingha who reached their village from corona-stricken areas in Jharsuguda Friday evening. Before entering their village, they went straight to Loisingha community health centre (CHC) to consult doctors.

Saturday, a medical team from Loisingha CHC visited their village but could not find them at the panchayat quarantine centre. The team was told that the men were staying in a hut erected on farmland away from the village.

The doctors in the team said that the young men did not show any of the COVID-19 symptoms. Yet their swab samples were collected and sent for testing.

The villagers alleged many have returned from out of the district and state to the villages under Loisingha block. Instead of registering and quarantining themselves, the returnees go about leading a normal life potentially exposing others to risk. The villagers urged the administration to take steps in this regard.

