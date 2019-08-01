Mumbai: Hindi film industry stars remain in the headlines for films and also for their alleged affairs with other actors.

This legacy is now continued by their children these days. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was in the news after his photo with a mystery girl went viral on social media.

Then ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira openly accepted her relationship after weeks of rumours.

On this context, let us know about such star kids who made headline news for their rumoured relationships.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan recently made his debut in the film industry by lending his voice for Simmba in the movie ‘The Lion King’. After his debut, news came out that Aryan is dating a London-based blogger. Pictures of Aryan’s with the mystery girl have since gone viral on social media.

Fans on social media have been eagerly waiting to know if the girl in the picture is indeed Aryan’s girlfriend. According to media reports, this girl is a London-based blogger and another report said that Gauri is very happy with his son’s choice.

Ira Khan-Mishaal Kripalani

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is getting a lot of publicity these days for her relationship. Ira recently accepted through a post that she is in relationship with Mishaal Kripalani. In the Instagram story of Ira, a fan asked if she in a relationship.

In her reply she posted a picture in which she could be seen hugging Mishaal. Recently she celebrated her 21st birthday with her boyfriend Mishaal and close friends.

Janhvi Kapoor – Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’. The news of their affair buzzed all social media platforms after its release. Both are often seen together but they have not yet accepted their relationship.

Boney Kapoor, father of Janhvi, made a statement on their relationship. Speaking to media, Bonny said, “Yes, Janhvi and Ishaan have made a film together and both are already friends. I respect their friendship,” he said.

Meezaan Jaffrey- Navya Naveli Nanda

Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey’s first film ‘Malaal’ has been released. The actor is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Meezaan broke the silence on the rumours and said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone. We were seen going out of the theaters with friends. That does not mean that we are dating.”

Ahan Shetty- Tania Shroff

Prior to debuting in films, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan was in limelight for dating Tania Shroff. Tania is the daughter of a businessman and if reports are to be believed, Tania is learning martial arts and horse riding.

PNN/Agencies