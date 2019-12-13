Mumbai: Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey is going to debut in Hindi film industry opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The Twitter account of Yash Raj Films introduced Shalini saying, “#ShaliniPandey is @RanveerOfficial’s heroine in YRF’s #JayeshbhaiJordaar! #ManeeshSharma |#DivyangThakkar | @JJ_TheFilm.”

Prior to Shalini, there have been many actresses who have entered the Hindi film industry from South. Let’s talk about them.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. Before landing on silver screen, Taapsee was a software engineer. Taapsee started her film career in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, the second film was her Tamil debut opposite Dhanush in the film Aadukalam. The film garnered six National Film Awards at the 58th National Film Awards. In 2013, she did her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor, later she appeared in Baby. However, films like Pink, Badla gave her a new identity.

Kajal Aggrawal

Kajal started her career in Hindi film industry with the lead in Singham. Apart from this, she has also appeared in Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. Kajal may not have been able to achieve much success in Hindi film industry as yet, but in south Industry, Kajal’s name is listed among the top actresses.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana is also a noted actress from south who entertained the audience with her stunning performances on the silver screen. Ileana was recently seen in Pagalpanti. She had previously appeared in the movie Raid opposite Ajay Devgn in 2018. She has worked in south cinema for six years before starting her career in Hindi film industry with Barfi.

Sridevi

Sridevi entered south Indian films at the age of four. Though she is not among us, her fans miss her even today. Sridevi did many Tamil and Telugu films between 1976 and 1982, most of which she did with superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and then moved to Hindi films. In Hindi film industry, she gave superhits like Mr. India, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Nagina etc.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a famous actress of south Indian films. She has portrayed memorable roles in some of the films in the southern part of the country. Apart from acting, she is also a good singer. Shruti also has an identity that she is the daughter of famous actor Kamal Haasan. Shruti Haasan made her Hindi film debut with the film Luck (2009) and did many more thereafter. Shruti is considered one of the leading actors of South films.