Mumbai: The late Meena Kumari was also known as Tragedy Queen among fans of Hindi cinema.

Her exemplary performances also earned her the moniker of ‘female Guru Dutt’. Meena Kumari got name, honor, fame, money, but not true love.

On her 86th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the men that the legendary actress was involved with:

Kamal Amrohi

Meena got recognition from the film ‘Baiju Bawra’ in 1952. She met Kamal Amrohi in 1951 and at the same time was involved in a car accident. Then Kamal took great care of her because of which both became very close to each other. In 1952, Meena and Kamal tied the knot in secret, but could not keep it a secret for a long time. Gradually, the distances began to grow between the couple and they went their separate ways in 1964.

Raaj kumar

Meena Kumari was so beautiful that many actors went crazy for her. Such was Meena’s allure that the superstar of that era, Raaj Kumar, used to stare at her delivering dialogues on the set and many times he forgot his own lines.

Dharmendra

After being separated from Kamal, Meena’s closeness grew with Dharmendra. Dharmendra was signed for ‘Pakeezah’, but due to his affair with Meena, Kamal got irritated and kicked him out of the film. Dharmendra rose to fame later by doing films with Meena. It is also said that it was because of her that Dharamendra attained so much fame. Even Dharmendra himself did not deny her contribution in his life. Later, the ‘Sholay’ actor fell in love with her.

Bharat Bhushan

Vijay Bhatt made a low budget film ‘Baiju Bawra’ with Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. Bhushan also expressed his love to Meena but Meena’s heart was beating for Kamal.

Failure in love led her to be in an inebriate condition and later, she contracted liver cirrhosis, and March 31, 1972, at the age of 39, just a few weeks after the release of the film ‘Pakeezah’, she died.

PNN/Agencies