Mumbai: Back in 2016, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput hit the ball out of the park with his outstanding performance in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic titled ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

Before the film released, Sushant spent a lot of time with Dhoni to learn his style and research for his character in the film. Since then, the duo started sharing a good bond with each other and Sushant was often spotted at his home spending time with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.

On June 14, the actor died by suicide at his residence and it has shocked everyone. Even Dhoni is shaken by his untimely death.

Here are a few pictures of Sushant and Dhoni which prove their strong bond and love for each other:

Sushant often used to visit Dhoni’s house to spend some time with him and his family. This monochrome picture featuring Sushant, Dhoni and Ziva went viral on the internet when it was posted on social media. He was seen having a great time with Ziva and the pictures say it all.

This picture is from the trailer launch event of the film where they made a smashing entry together. Their amazing camaraderie was quite evident at the event.