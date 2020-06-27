To stay healthy and fit, a person is generally advised to drink eight to ten glasses of water in a day. Drinking water eliminates a number of diseases. But, many people fail to drink enough water for various reasons.

Many people do not even know if they are drinking enough water or not. How do you know if you are drinking enough water or not?

Well, our body gives us enough signs of insufficient water intake. To find out if we are drinking enough water or not we have to understand the signs shown by our body.

Below are a few signs to understand your water consumption:

Our immune system depends on water as it delivers nutrients to the cells, flushes out waste and toxins from the cells and keeps the body temperature stable, protects joints, and keeps you hydrated.

Always have water when mouth is dry because at that point of time your body is asking for water and not cold drink. Our skin starts becoming dry when we drink less water, so whenever you see such symptoms, increase the intake of water.

If you feel that you are drinking enough water, then the color of your urine should be light yellow or clear like water. If its color is dark yellow then it is a sign that you are not drinking enough water.

If you have constipation it can also be a sign that you are not drinking enough water. If you drink water regularly then your digestive system will continue to work properly.

If you are ill for a long time and that too in summers then the toxins have to be removed from the body by drinking water. That is why doctors always advise us to drink plenty of water when we are sick.