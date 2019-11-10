There should be a deep bond between husband and wife and in India it is believed that marriages are not limited to this life alone. It extends across seven or more lives. But sometimes, insignificant things and minute negligence can destroy a relationship and force two lovers to become strangers. The breakdown of the relationship affects the lives of both.

Let’s know about the reasons that can cause a rift in your relationship:

Distance after marriage

Working husband and wife are common these days. Many times people get lured by big packages and decide to stay abroad or far off places. This distance gradually starts entering into the relationship and mutual love starts decreasing which slowly ruins the relationship.

Staying late at office

Due to work load people often stay late in the office because of which the situation back home starts deteriorating. No matter how many external responsibilities you have, if you do not give time at home your relationship starts to suffocate. So you should maintain a balance between office and house.

Busy schedule

In this modern world, we are so busy that it has become difficult to make time for each other. Always take some time to maintain relationships. If you want, you can go out with your partner somewhere for dinner. Apart from this, going for a morning walk together every day will also keep your relationship healthy.

Doubt

Nowadays, boys and girls co exist in the office. So never be suspicious of your husband’s colleague. Doubt is such a worm that can end a marriage but at the same time keep in mind that your negligence does not give any third person the freedom to break your marriage.