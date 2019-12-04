No one knows how and when Cupid strikes. But it does strike and sometimes in a manner that no one can predict. The Hindi film industry is always full of stories of alleged affairs between the leading men and women. Sometimes they turn out to be true… on other occasions the mushy tales die a natural death.

But then these ‘rumoured’ affairs don’t happen between heroes and heroines only. There have been numerous instances when a heroine has been linked to the director of the film. Starting as a mentor, the director becomes a part and parcel of the leading lady’s life and steals her heart. The Hindi film industry is full of such tales some of those are apparently ‘true’.

Orissa POST takes a look at some of the instances when the heroine was in an alleged relationship with a director.

Ramgopal Verma-Urmila Matondkar: The way director Ramgopal Verma has always talked about Urmila it is quite clear that something existed between the two. Urmila was a part of almost all of Ramgopal’s projects at one point of time with Rangeela and Satya turning out to be blockbusters. Rumour has it that at one point of time, Urmila took all decisions only after discussion with her ‘Ram’. Now the two have gone their separate ways. However, both have never openly talked about their relationship.

Vikram Bhatt-Sushmita Sen: Miss Universe Sushmita was introduced to Hindi films through the film Dastak. The movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt and during the shooting of the film, the two became very close. It is said that after the shooting of the film ended Sushmita and Vikram went for a three-week vacation to the United States. At one point of time Vikram, who was then married to his childhood sweetheart Aditi, wanted a divorce. But things did not materialise between Vikram and Sushmita and they parted. Both have openly declared that they were in a relationship.

Rohit Shetty-Prachi Desai: In spite of acting in only a handful of Hindi films till date Prachi’s name got linked with Rohit. Apparently the two met during the shooting of the film Bol Bachchan which was directed by Rohit. At that juncture the rumour doing the rounds was that the two were in a live-in relationship. However, news of their alleged affair died as quickly as it had surfaces.

Anurag Kashyap-Kalki Koechlin: The two fell in love during the shooting of Dev D. However, it turned out to be a stormy affair though. The two got married, but then divorced a year later as news about Anurag-Huma Quereshi spread. The bond Anurag and Kalki shared died a quick death.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: The two have openly confessed their love for each other and regularly post pictures on the social media. Since 2016 the two have been involved after Farhan broke up his 16-year old marriage with Adhuna Bhabani. It has been alleged that both Farhan and Shibani were in an affair even before his divorce. But they did not make the news public till Farhan officially turned single.

Dev Anand-Zeenat Aman: Actor-Director Dev Anand has openly confessed about his love for Zeenat in his autobiography ‘Romancing with Life’. Dev Anand has stated that he was very close to his Hare Rama Hare Krishna heroine. Incidentally it was Zeenat’s debut film.

Sajid Khan-Jacqueline Fernandes: The gravepine is that Sajid and Jacqueline were in an affair for three years. However, they broke up in 2013. The two have never talked in public about their relationship. However, at one point of time they were seen together in all events.

Vikram Bhatt-Ameesha Patel: The director has always been very open about his relationships. He has been the first to admit that on the rebound after his affair with Sushmita broke up, he and Ameesha were in a relationship. But then it ended sometime later as both decided to part ways mutually.

PNN & Agencies