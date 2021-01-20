Mumbai: Since he broke into the Indian team in February 2017, a lot of questions have been asked about the 23-year-old Rishabh Pant. There have been endless debates as to whether Rishabh Pant should be considered the rightful successor to MS Dhoni. There has been a continuous ebb and flow of comments since Pant debuted in international cricket. And as he made a name for himself with some fearless hitting, the limelight has also been on Pant’s personal life. Today Pant is the cynosure of all eyes as his unbeaten innings of 89 helped India to a historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Yes, at present Pant may be a successful and wealthy cricketer. But that has not always been the case. Pant grew up in Roorkee. During his budding days there were no turf pitches in Roorkee. So his father Rajinder used an innovative method for Rishabh to get rid of his fears against fast bowling. He used to tie a pillow on Rishabh’s chest and hit him with a cork ball. Sometimes it did hurt, but Rishabh manfully withstood it.

For a kid who used to stay in a Gurdwara in Delhi so that he could attend Tarak Sinha’s coaching camp, Rishabh has indeed come a long way. Today he has a house, a car and many other luxuries that youngsters can only dream of. However, he has worked hard, very hard for it.

And as he fame spread, controversies also became a part of his life. Now, after his historic knock at Brisbane, the wicketkeeper-batsman’s love life has also come into focus. No doubt, Rishabh has huge fan following and it is but quite natural that he will linked to some of those.

Sources have linked Rishabh to actress Urvashi Rautela. If reports are to be believed, the two were dating before Rishabh left for Australia. However, now the two are not in contact anymore. In fact the name of Isha Negi has surfaced as Rishabh’s latest girlfriend. On New Year, Rishabh shared a post of himself and Isha which immediately went viral on social media.

Sources said that Isha is 22 years old and hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. She belongs to the Rajput clan. Isha graduated from Amity University in Noida with English as her major subject. She completed her schooling and college in Dehradun only.

Rishabh meanwhile had an interesting observation to make after the win at Brisbane. “When the chips are down. You push harder. A series we can never forget. Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything,” wrote Pant on his Twitter account.

Well as of now, whatever he says it will be worth its weight in gold. Rishabh Pant is here to stay… for a long time now